IHEC rejects Sheikh Jengi's complaint against Talabani

Shafaq News / Iraq's independent higher electoral committee (IHEC) rejected on Wednesday a complaint submitted by Lahore Sheikh Jengi against the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani.

The commission's board said in an announcement on January 30 that the amendments made by Talabani to the party's internal system are "correct and legitimate".

Earlier, Talabani decided to dismiss Lahore Sheikh Jengi from his position as co-president of the PUK.