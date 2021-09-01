Haj Omran border crossing's administration announces new measures

Shafaq News/ Haj Omran border crossing administration announced today that goods that enter through transit must be accompanied by an email from the country of origin providing complete information about the imports.

In a statement, the administration said that all traders, companies, customs brokers, and assistants -except they come from Iran- must send an email providing information about the truck number, type of imports, weight, photos, etc...

The statement added that imports coming from Iran must be transported exclusively on Iranian trucks.

Moreover, Iranian-made goods must be loaded into Iranian trucks, re-loaded into Kurdistan Region's trucks, and then entered through the Haj Omran border Crossing, according to the statement.