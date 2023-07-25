Iran Halts Private Car Travel for Iraqi Citizens via Haj Omran Border Crossing

2023-07-25T15:52:49+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Haj Omran border crossing administration temporarily restricted citizens' travel to Iran.

According to a statement, the administration relayed that the Iranian authorities announced that citizens from Iraq and Kurdistan Region are currently prohibited from traveling to Iran with their private cars due to a technical defect.

However, the administration clarified that travel to Iran without private cars is available 24 hours a day through the crossing.

