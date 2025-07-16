HKN: Drone attacks halted production

Shafaq News – Kurdistan

HKN Energy confirmed on Tuesday that production has been halted and damage assessments are underway following the recent drone attacks targeting oil fields in the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Rassa Jaff, HKN’s Director of Human Resources and Internal Affairs Advisor, clarified that “It is too early to determine the full extent or cost of the damage. A comprehensive assessment will be conducted.”

She emphasized that the company’s immediate priority is to ensure the safety of personnel, support the ongoing investigation, and stabilize field operations.

“The short-term impact is clear — production is halted,” Jaff added. “The long-term impact is unknown. However, HKN remains committed to its investment in the region and seeing the Kurdistan Region succeed.”

Oil installations in the Kurdistan Region have come under repeated drone attacks in recent days, including strikes that continued into Wednesday evening. Authorities have not yet identified the party responsible for the assaults.