Iraqi Oil Exports through Ceyhan Port Await Resolution Amidst Negotiations and Maintenance Works

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil reiterated that all necessary procedures had been completed to resume oil export from the Kurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The ministry's spokesman, Assem Jihad, confirmed that the Iraqi side had informed the Turkish authorities about completing these procedures and is now awaiting their response.

However, an informed Turkish official indicated that Turkey had rejected Baghdad's request to resume the export of Kurdistan's oil through the port of Ceyhan, suspended for the past month and a half.

According to reports from Bloomberg, Turkish officials currently awaiting the presidential elections have stated that they want to negotiate a settlement of $1.5 billion before reopening the pipeline and port for Iraqi oil flows.

Meanwhile, an Iraqi official informed Bloomberg that Turkey had informed Iraq that maintenance work at the port, aimed at repairing the damage caused by recent earthquakes, is still ongoing.

It is worth noting that the federal government in Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government export around 450,000 barrels per day of crude oil through the port of Ceyhan, representing approximately 10% of Iraq's total production.

Most of Iraq's crude oil is exported from the southern ports on the Persian Gulf.