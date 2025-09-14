Gunmen attack KDP office in Khurmatu, one suspect arrested

Shafaq News – Tuz Khurmatu

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters in Khurmatu district, eastern Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

According to the source, no casualties were reported, and the attack caused only material damage to the building. Security forces arrested one of the assailants, while the others managed to flee.

The source added that investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the attack. Meanwhile, security measures have been tightened around the party’s headquarters as a precaution.