Gorran says it upholds extending Kurdistan's parliament mandate

Shafaq News/ Extending the mandate of Kurdistan's incumbent parliament spares the region a constitutional and legal vacuum, the National Council of the Change (Gorran) Movement said in a statement after its regular meeting on Saturday.

The council said that extending the term of the region's legislative body will help it avoid legal and constitutional gaps, meet the demands of the people, and execute crucial projects.

The council vowed to hold a second assembly for the party very soon.

After failing to win a single parliamentary seat, the Kurdish Gorran Movement returned empty-handed from the Iraqi early legislative elections held on October 10.

The loss dealt a fatal blow to the movement that fought the electoral race with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (P.U.K.) within the Kurdistan Alliance, resulting in the mass resignation of the executive body, the first decision-maker, in the movement.