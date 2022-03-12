The New Generation bloc chose its new head in Kurdistan's parliament

Shafaq News/ The New Generation Movement selected the new head of its parliamentary bloc.

In a statement, the Movement’s supreme council said that Kawe Abdul Qader is the New head of the new Generation bloc in the Kurdish Parliament.

Currently, the Movement has four seats in the Kurdish Parliament.

It was also decided to choose Muzdeh Saleh as deputy head of the bloc.

The New Generation Movement is a newly founded political party in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, formed in October 2017.

The party was founded by Shaswar Abdulwahid, a businessman and investor in the Kurdistan region.

Abdulwahid founded the movement after heading the "No for Now" campaign against the Kurdistan independence referendum in September 2017.

In the 2021 Iraqi parliamentary election, the Movement won nine seats.