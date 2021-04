Shafaq News/ The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region approved today, Tuesday, a draft for the law of buying and selling oil derivatives in the region.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that 97 MPs convened today in the Parliament and voted by majority to pass the bill.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, congratulated the people of Kurdistan on this occasion, "Kurdistan Regional Government shall issue the instructions of the law as soon as possible."