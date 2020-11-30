Report

Gorran movement distances itself from the "inappropriate" statements of its MPs

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-30T21:08:57+0000
Shafaq News / Gorran Movement confirmed on Monday that the tensions that occurred in the Kurdistan Parliament and the "inappropriate" language that was used by its members do not represent the movement.

The Parliament of the Kurdistan Region witnessed verbal altercations between its members on Monday due to the escalating controversy over the delay in paying the salaries of the region’s employees.

The regional government is struggling to secure the salaries of employees after the Iraqi federal government cut salaries last April due to disagreements over financial resources and oil.

