Gorran Council calls interim Coordinator appointment a "coup," closes headquarters

Shafaq News/ Members of the National Council in the Gorran (Change) Movement, who refer to themselves as "the majority," described the appointment of the movement’s interim General Coordinator as a "coup," announcing a temporary closure of the movement's main headquarters.

In a statement, they said, "We, the majority of legitimately elected members, are working to protect the democratic principles of the movement and to prevent any plot aimed at undermining the legacy of the movement’s late leader, Nawshirwan Mustafa, who always worked for the rule of law."

"Gorran, as a political and civil force, was founded on the legitimacy of elections and democracy, and its internal laws were faithfully established by Mustafa," they added.

The council members pointed out that the appointment of an interim General Coordinator within the movement is unconstitutional, demanding elections to select a new Coordinator. “The appointment of an interim leader is an unprecedented step internationally, and we categorically reject this action."

“The former General Coordinator, who is respected by all, officially resigned on October 13, 2021, in agreement with all members of the National Council, and his resignation was accepted during an official meeting,” they confirmed. “Therefore, any attempt to appoint an interim Coordinator is a constitutional and legal violation."

They further stated, "When Mustafa was the General Coordinator, he did not appoint an interim successor, but instead delegated specific powers to a designated committee. The use of temporary appointments to cover up major crises is clear deception."

Additionally, the members strongly condemned any conspiracy aimed at bypassing the movement's decisions and stressed the need to hold those behind such conspiracies legally and politically accountable.

The National Council members also indicated that they are aware of attempts to create “divisions and chaos” within the movement, affirming that the elected majority has decided to temporarily close the movement’s headquarters “to protect everyone until the situation stabilizes.”

“We call on government institutions and security forces to maintain security and stability and protect the members from any escalation.”

Earlier, several leaders in the movement issued statements reaffirming their full commitment to the movement's internal constitution. They emphasized the importance of maintaining unity, pointing out that “the movement headquarters will remain closed until the crisis is resolved and stability is restored.”

In recent years, Gorran has faced internal leadership challenges, particularly following the death of its founder and leader, Nawshirwan Mustafa, in 2017. These challenges have led to internal divisions over how the movement should be managed and its future political direction.