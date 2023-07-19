French Minister of Armed Forces Arrives in Erbil, Holds Talks with Kurdish Leaders

Shafaq News/ France's Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien LeCornu, arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, on Wednesday evening.

Immediately upon arrival, LeCornu initiated a meeting with the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani. A press conference detailing the outcomes of the discussions is scheduled to take place following the conclusion of the meeting.

Furthermore, the French Minister is also slated to meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani during his visit.

LeCornu's trip to Erbil comes on the heels of his visit to Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, where he held talks with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.