French Armies Minister Says Relation with Kurdistan is a 'Spiritual Friendship'

Shafaq News/ France's Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien LeCornu, has described his country's relationship with the Kurdistan region of Iraq as a "spiritual friendship," stressing that the threat posed by ISIS remains significant.

In a joint press conference with the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, following a key meeting in Erbil, LeCornu stated, "We share a spiritual friendship with the Kurdistan region."

"The risks from ISIS are not yet over, and efforts to combat terrorism must persist," he said.

The minister attached importance to "raising the level of coordination from an intelligence perspective and also in terms of training to confront terrorism."