Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of France's longstanding support for the Kurdish people during a meeting with the new French Ambassador to Iraq, Alexandre Garcia, in Erbil.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani praised President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to strengthen relations with Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Garcia expressed France's commitment to expanding cooperation with Baghdad and Erbil, emphasizing that stability in the Kurdistan Region remains a priority for France and European Union countries.