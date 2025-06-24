Flights resume at Erbil International Airport after wartime suspension

Shafaq News/ Air traffic resumed at Erbil International Airport on Tuesday, following days of suspension due to the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to Flightradar24, the first civilian flight took off at 3:26 p.m. local time, operated by Fly Erbil, heading to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

Earlier today, the KRG had announced the reopening of the airport, confirming the resumption of flights after a temporary halt caused by regional hostilities.