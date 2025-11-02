First Turkish aircraft to land at Sulaymaniyah Airport after ban-lift

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Flights between Turkiye and Iraqi Kurdistan’s al-Sulaymaniyah resumed Sunday with the arrival of the first Turkish aircraft since Ankara lifted its months-long suspension on the airport.

Dana Mohammed Saeed, Director of Media and Public Relations at Sulaymaniyah International Airport, told Shafaq News the aircraft would land just after midnight, with passengers from Turkiye, and is set to depart early Monday with outbound travelers. He added that regular weekly service will now continue.

Turkiye halted flights on April 3, 2023, citing security concerns and alleged Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) activity at the airport. The Turkish government, which classifies the PKK as a terrorist organization, repeatedly extended the ban over the following months.

According to the Kurdish presidency on October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan decided to lift the restriction following a request from Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Airport officials also confirmed that Turkish authorities removed the restriction by deleting the relevant NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) from the international aviation system.