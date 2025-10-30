First Iraq-Greece direct flights to launch in December

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Greece will begin direct flights between Athens and Baghdad this December, launching the first direct air route between Iraq and any European country, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis announced Thursday during a visit to the Iraqi capital.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, at a joint press conference, Gerapetritis and Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein outlined plans to deepen cooperation across trade, education, and the economy, with the Greek FM calling Iraq a strategic partner rooted in shared history and culture.

The ministers also mapped out future collaboration in tourism, agriculture, investment, and water management.

Gerapetritis highlighted the Ancient Civilizations Forum—supported by both countries—as a key platform for promoting cultural exchange and protecting historical heritage.

In turn, Hussein welcomed the new air link as an essential step toward restoring economic and social ties, reaffirming Iraq’s focus on water-related cooperation. He urged more technical exchange between the two governments.

Thursday’s meeting followed a phone conversation between the ministers on June 24.