Iraq seeks citizens release from Saudi prisons, expands ties with Iran

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Jeddah (Update at 19:29)

On the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s emergency ministerial session held in Jeddah on Monday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met separately with his Saudi and Iranian counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Abbas Araghchi, to address regional cooperation and stalled agreements.

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Hussein and bin Farhan reviewed bilateral ties, pledged to accelerate joint projects, and agreed to reconvene the political-security committee to enhance coordination.

Hussein also delivered an official letter requesting the release of Iraqi citizens held in Saudi prisons, emphasizing Baghdad’s commitment to resolving the issue within the framework of stronger ties.

نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية يسلّم نظيره السعودي رسالة رسمية بشأن ملف المعتقلين العراقيين – وزارة الخارجية العراقية https://t.co/s8vvAZdl0N pic.twitter.com/ddg21affNT — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) August 25, 2025

Hussein met Araghchi, reaffirming Iraq–Iran relations and stressing the importance of expanding cooperation in political and economic fields.

The two discussed reviving US–Iran negotiations to support regional stability, and urged implementing existing agreements, particularly the bilateral security pact and the Shalamcheh–Basra railway project.