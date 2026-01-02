Fire hits Shariya displacement camp in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News– Duhok

A fire destroyed two tents in the Shariya displacement camp south of Duhok, causing material losses and leaving several families without shelter, officials reported.

A government source told Shafaq News that the blaze started in one tent and spread to another due to strong winds and limited firefighting equipment, while no injuries were recorded.

Speaking to Shafaq News, displaced resident Jamal Sinjari said the fire began around 7:00 a.m. in his brother’s tent, housing a widowed mother and four children, who lost all belongings, including documents and basic household items.

Civil defense teams contained the fire.

Duhok province hosts one of Iraq’s largest displaced populations, with 15 camps sheltering more than 300,000 internally displaced people. Shariya Camp alone houses about 9,350 residents, according to UN data. Many fled Sinjar in Nineveh after the 2014 advance of ISIS.