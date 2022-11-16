Finnish ambassador to Iraq commends Masoud Barzani's role in the Kurdish struggle

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the Finnish ambassador to Iraq, Matti Lassila, in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Lassila commended Barzani's key role in the struggles of the Kurds and the Peshmerga forces' contributions in the battles against terrorism.

The Finnish diplomat expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government's mediation for the repatriation of Finnish citizens from Syria and reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces.