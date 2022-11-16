Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Finnish ambassador to Iraq commends Masoud Barzani's role in the Kurdish struggle

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-16T14:58:46+0000
Finnish ambassador to Iraq commends Masoud Barzani's role in the Kurdish struggle

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the Finnish ambassador to Iraq, Matti Lassila, in the Saladin resort near the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his headquarters, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Lassila commended Barzani's key role in the struggles of the Kurds and the Peshmerga forces' contributions in the battles against terrorism.

The Finnish diplomat expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government's mediation for the repatriation of Finnish citizens from Syria and reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces.

related

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulates al-Halboosi and his two deputies

Date: 2022-01-09 21:57:30
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani congratulates al-Halboosi and his two deputies

Masoud, Nechirvan Barzani condemn the Iranian bombardment of the Kurdistan Region: crime and violation of integrity 

Date: 2022-09-28 16:17:08
Masoud, Nechirvan Barzani condemn the Iranian bombardment of the Kurdistan Region: crime and violation of integrity 

Masoud Barzani commends UNESCO's decision to include Horaman on the World Heritage List

Date: 2021-07-28 16:02:51
Masoud Barzani commends UNESCO's decision to include Horaman on the World Heritage List

Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-23 15:41:57
Masoud Barzani's office condemns the Quran desecration incident in Erbil

Masoud Barzani discusses with Borrell the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-09-07 16:08:14
Masoud Barzani discusses with Borrell the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections

Masoud Barzani meets the French ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-07-19 12:57:38
Masoud Barzani meets the French ambassador to Iraq

Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Date: 2022-03-02 10:17:50
Leader Barzani discusses the political developments with the UN Envoy to Iraq

Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Date: 2020-11-18 17:38:22
Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position