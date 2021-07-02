Fighting between Pro-Turkish factions and Suqour Al-Shamal in Afrin

Shafaq News/ Clashes with light and medium weapons took place on Friday evening between the Turkish-backed Jaish al-Nukhba and Suqour Al Shamal factions, in Darwish village of Maidanki in Afrin countryside, northern Syria.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "Four people were killed and ten others were injured from both sides as a result of the clashes."

The source explained that "clashes have been going on for hours between the two parties, amid the displacement of some people outside the area."

It is noteworthy that the Turkish army and its armed factions have taken control of the city of Afrin and its surrounding, north of Aleppo, since March 2018.