Federal health minister joins Kurdistan-Jordan Medical Forum in Erbil

Shafaq News / Federal Health Minister, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday to participate in the "Kurdistan-Jordan Medical Forum."

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the federal minister was received by the Kurdistan Regional Health Minister, Saman Barzanji, at the ministry's headquarters. The two sides are scheduled to visit the Quality Control Center in the region and hold a meeting with the Jordanian Health Minister, who arrived in Erbil yesterday.

Our correspondent mentioned that the ministers will participate in the Kurdistan-Jordan Health Forum, which will be held in Erbil.

Yesterday evening, Dr. Firas Al-Hawari, the Jordanian Minister of Health, arrived in Erbil accompanied by a high-level delegation, after coming from Baghdad.