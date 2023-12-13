Fayli Committee issues statement on Baghdad, Wasit quota candidates

Shafaq News / The Coordination Committee of Fayli Kurds declared its impartial stance towards all Fayli Kurdish candidates contending for seats in Baghdad and Wasit provinces, urging active participation in the upcoming elections.

In a statement, the committee highlighted the nearing provincial council elections and the participation of numerous Fayli Kurdish candidates in Baghdad and Wasit provinces, each vying for a single seat per province.

"While observing the candidates, whom they regard as respectable figures, the Coordination Committee affirms its neutral stance towards all candidates, leaving the choice to the electorate to select those they deem suitable for representing them in the provincial councils."

The Committee called upon the Fayli Kurdish community in Wasit and Baghdad to cast their votes wisely, selecting representatives capable of executing their electoral programs and serving the public effectively.

Emphasizing the necessity for voters to head to the polling stations in Baghdad's both sides, Al-Rusafa and Al-Karkh, as well as in Wasit districts to ensure the success of the electoral process, the Committee urged the newly elected members of the provincial council to fulfill their constituents' expectations by delivering services, developing areas, gaining trust, and serving the city as representatives of all residents.