Faiq warns of a trend aimed at “weakening” the region's status

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-06T07:56:28+0000
Faiq warns of a trend aimed at “weakening” the region's status

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Parliament of Kurdistan Region, Rewaz Faiq, warned on Sunday of a trend that aims to “weaken the region's status”.

Faiq said in her speech today in Parliament, "We must unify our ranks and positions to confront the challenges facing the region. We must confront corruption together."

She added that all Kurdish political forces should unite despite their different opinions and positions, pointing out that there is a trend to weaken the region as "the Iraqi constitution of 2005 is not being applied as it is."

