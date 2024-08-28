Explosion kills retired Peshmerga member in Duhok: source

2024-08-28T12:59:40+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a hand grenade exploded accidentally at a Peshmerga military outpost near the Tel-Adas complex in Duhok governorate of the Kurdistan Region, according to a military source.

The source told Shafaq News that the explosion occurred within the outpost, where a retired Peshmerga member was visiting friends. “The blast resulted in his death and injuries to two other individuals.”

“The injured were transported to the emergency hospital in Duhok for treatment.”

