Exclusive: "Without a developmental database, a country is blind," KDP says on Iraq’s census

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in Kirkuk Provincial Council urged Kurds and other ethnic groups in disputed areas to participate in Iraq’s population census, calling it a "crucial step" to build an economic database.

Hassan Majid, the KDP’s head, told Shafaq News, “Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s visit to Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, delivered a reassuring message about the disputed areas covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution…The KDP had reservations about holding the census there.”

Majid further affirmed the KDP’s support for the participation of all ethnic groups in this census describing it as “an economic census,” and emphasizing that “a country without a developmental database is like a blind person navigating in darkness.”

Regarding Kurdish participation in the Kurdistan Region’s provinces, Majid underscored “the KDP's backing for the participation of Kurds and other indigenous groups, aligning with Al-Sudani's reassuring message,” highlighting the census role in creating “a comprehensive economic and developmental database for Iraq.”

Census Background

Iraq's last comprehensive population census was conducted in 1987, involving all provinces, followed by a 1997 census that excluded the KRI. Since then, the country has relied on approximate figures from unofficial institutions and research centers, with the Ministry of Planning estimating the population at over 42 million in 2022.

The disputed areas in Iraq, primarily located in the provinces of Diyala, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Saladin, have been a source of tension between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil. These territories are rich in oil and have significant strategic importance.

The disputes stem from historical demographic changes, particularly the forced displacement of Kurds and Turkmen and the settlement of Arabs during Saddam Hussein's regime.

Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution outlines a process to address these issues through normalization, a census, and a referendum. However, the implementation of this article has been delayed, leading to ongoing administrative and security challenges.