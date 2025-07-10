Erbil to host Kurdistan-Palestine business forum

Shafaq Nerws - Erbil

On Thursday, the head of the Kurdistan Investment Authority, Mohammed Shukri, met with Maher Al-Karkhi, Palestine’s general consul in the Kurdistan Region, to prepare for an upcoming joint economic conference.

In a statement, the authority confirmed that the meeting focused on enhancing economic cooperation, with both sides discussing preparations for the upcoming Erbil conference. The event isexpected to bring together business leaders from both regions to expand private sector ties and explore new avenues for trade and investment.

Economic relations between the Kurdistan Region and Palestine have steadily expanded in recent years. Trade volume reached an estimated $15 million in 2024, driven by exchanges in agriculture, construction materials, and technology.

According to Regional trade data, over 40 Palestinian and Kurdish companies have engaged in cross-border transactions since 2022, reflecting growing interest in joint ventures and sector-specific partnerships.