Erbil shows solidarity with Russia on WWII anniversary

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region reaffirmed its diplomatic ties with Russia on Sunday by participating in a ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II, held at the Russian Consulate General in Erbil.

Representing the Kurdish Presidency, Falah Mustafa, Assistant to President Nechirvan Barzani for Foreign Relations, extended greetings to Russian Consul General Maxim Rubin, the consulate staff, and the Russian people.

“We wish peace and stability for all,” Mustafa said, as diplomats, foreign envoys, local officials, and political figures gathered to mark the Russian national occasion known as Victory Day.

In his remarks, Rubin thanked the guests and stressed the importance of strengthening future cooperation between Russia and the Kurdistan Region.

Observed annually on May 9, Victory Day marks the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany. It remains a cornerstone of Russian national identity and a key moment in its foreign diplomatic calendar.