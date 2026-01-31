Erbil sends 500+ tons of aid to Syrian Kurds

Shafaq News– Erbil

The capital of the Kurdistan Region concluded on Saturday a 10-day humanitarian aid campaign for Kurds in northeastern Syria, collecting more than 505 tons of relief supplies, Erbil Governor Omid Xoshnaw revealed.

In a press conference, Xoshnaw said the drive also raised nearly $1.3 million in cash donations, describing it as one of the largest recent cross-border relief efforts from the Region.

The campaign, he added, was initially planned to last five days but was extended due to strong public participation and expanded coordination with the Barzani Charity Foundation –a non-governmental, non-political, non-profit organization founded in 2005 and headed by Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Humanitarian conditions in northeastern Syria have worsened sharply this month after clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) disrupted supply routes and displaced more than 130,000 civilians, according to the United Nations, leading to shortages of food, medicine, and basic services.

Since the escalation, the Kurdistan Region has intensified relief efforts for the area known as Rojava, launching multiple donation drives and dispatching aid convoys from Erbil and other cities carrying large quantities of supplies and cash assistance.

