Erbil's Guli Ali Beg: A cool oasis amidst sweltering Iraqi summers

Shafaq News / Amidst a scorching heatwave sweeping across the entirety of Iraq, a multitude of tourists from diverse provinces within the country are converging upon the scenic tourist destinations nestled within Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The idyllic resort of "Guli Ali Beg," situated on the fringes of Erbil province, emerges as a premier magnet for these holidaymakers, who find solace in the breathtaking vistas of cascading waterfalls, lush foliage, and the area's temperate climes.

In attendance at the resort, Shafaq News Agency had a vigilant presence, surveying the sentiments of Iraqi families present at the foremost tourist enclave in Erbil.

Alaa Ameen, a visitor hailing from Baghdad, extolled, "The Guli Ali Beg waterfall stands resplendent among Erbil's stunning tourist precincts. We are irresistibly drawn to this locale during vacations, particularly as the mercury rises unforgivingly across the central and southern provinces. Here, the climate is salubrious, appealing, and evocative of spring."

On her part, Samira Kareem, a traveler originating from Nineveh province, opined in a conversation with Shafaq News Agency, "This locale is exceptionally suitable for families, courtesy of the plethora of markets, stores, and rental spaces catering to the visiting tourists. Notably, the presence of robust services catered towards travelers further enhances the appeal of a visit to Guli Ali Beg waterfall."