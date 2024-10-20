Erbil’s Asayish warns against gunfire celebrations after Kurdistan Parliamentary Elections

Shafaq News/ The General Directorate of Security (Asayish) in Erbil, warned, on Sunday against celebratory gunfire following the conclusion of the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

In a statement received by Shafaq News, the Directorate urged all citizens and political parties to “maintain calm after the voting process in Erbil and its surrounding areas,” stressing that “while celebrating the elections is acceptable, the use of firearms is strictly prohibited.”

“Any individual caught violating the law would face legal consequences, including arrest. The authorities called on the public to ensure the safety of the city’s residents by adhering to the directive and keeping the peace.” The statement concluded.

Notably, the IHEC opened 1,622 polling stations at 07:00 a.m. for eligible residents across the Region, with a total of 2,683,618 eligible voters out of 2,899,578 registered voters.