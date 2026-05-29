Erbil hotspots welcome wave of Eid al-Adha travelers

Shafaq News- Erbil

Families across Iraq flocked to Bekhal and Gali Ali Beg waterfalls in the Kurdistan Region during the Eid al-Adha break, turning the northern attractions into crowded summer destinations, Shafaq News Lens captured on Friday.

The two scenic sites recorded a sharp increase in visitors over the holiday, with long streams of families and young travelers heading there in search of cooler air and natural landscapes.

Picnic areas, roadside cafes, and viewing platforms around the waterfalls were filled throughout the day. The sound of rushing water blended with steady movement as visitors spent the time outdoors, taking in Erbil’s green mountains and milder climate.

Read more: Visit Kurdistan: Where rivers roar at Gali Ali Beg