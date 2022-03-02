Report

Erbil hosts the Kurdish Industrial Forum

Shafaq News/ As part of boosting the industrial sector in Kurdistan, Erbil will launch next Sunday, March 6, Industrial Forum in the presence of the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.

Mohamed Shukri, chairman of the Kurdistan Board of Investment, and Hilal Najm El-Din, Director General of Department of Industrial Cities and Zones, met with investors in the industrial sector and discussed the challenges and needs to develop this sector.

According to a statement issued by the Board of Investment, Shoukry stressed that the 9th Kurdish government aims to develop the industrial sector and boost the local product.

The Kurdistan Region has a burgeoning economy built upon progressive economic policies and growing government transparency.

Investment opportunities span every sector, including oil and gas, electricity, agricultural, and service industries. KRG said on its website.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has been facilitating opportunities, has passed laws and regulations, and promotes foreign ventures by providing numerous incentives and legal guarantees to protect investment in the Kurdistan region.

