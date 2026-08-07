Erbil gasoline prices hit new highs

Shafaq News- Erbil

Gasoline prices in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, climbed again on Friday, with super gasoline rising to 2,150 IQD ($1.64) per liter, improved gasoline to 1,950 IQD ($1.49), and regular gasoline to 1,575 IQD ($1.20), while commercial stations continued selling well above the official limits.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that some stations were selling super gasoline for as much as 2,750 IQD ($2.10) per liter and improved gasoline for 2,300 IQD ($1.76).

The increases persisted despite Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) measures to curb the crisis, including maintaining subsidized government gasoline at 750 IQD ($0.57) per liter and setting a price ceiling for commercial regular gasoline.

Taxi driver Haval Mohammed said drivers now spend hours waiting in fuel queues only to face prices ranging between 1,900 and 2,000 IQD per liter for improved and super gasoline. “Our daily income barely covers the cost of fuel, leaving almost nothing to support our families,” he told Shafaq News, calling on the government to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

Read more: Public transport drivers seek cheaper fuel in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Fuel station owner Hoger Kurdi said station operators are also under pressure. “We are not benefiting from these high prices.” He attributed the problem to lower supplies from distributors, higher wholesale purchase prices caused by the regional situation, and reduced fuel deliveries, adding that prices will not fall unless the government supports suppliers and ensures adequate fuel reaches stations.

According to resident Aram Ahmed, gasoline prices in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces remain stable and receive much stronger government support than those in the Kurdistan Region.

Last week, Acting Minister of Natural Resources Kamal Mohammed said the Kurdistan Region receives only 50,000 barrels of fuel per day, far below its daily demand of 126,700–140,000 barrels. He noted that the shortage has fueled soaring gasoline prices and prompted the KRG to ask Baghdad to increase fuel allocation.

Read more: Fuel shortages paralyze Erbil gasoline stations