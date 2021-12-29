Erbil floods damages amount to more than 21 billion dinars, governor says

Shafaq News/ The losses from floods that slammed the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on December 17 totaled to more than the previously announced 21 billion dinars, governor of Erbil Omed Khoshnaw said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Khoshnaw said that the search is underway for a 10-month toddler and a shepherd who went missing in the flood that took place more than ten days ago.

He also added that the material damages, according to the latest surveys, amount to more than 21 billion dinars, with 3,276 damage registration forms submitted so far.

The latest assessment, Khoshnaw said, showed that 1,027 vehicles and 375 properties inflicted damages in the floods, Indicating that the donations dedicated to the flood victims grossed 6.5 billion dinars.

The governor of the Region's capital city called on the federal government to reconsider its decision to allocate only three billion dinars from the emergency budget to the flood victims.