In the aftermath of Erbil flooding, U.S. expresses support to the Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-19T19:06:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil extended condolences to the families of the flooding that struck Kurdistan's capital city, reiterating its support to the people of the Region. In a statement issued earlier today, Sunday, the U.S. diplomat mission, "With deep sorrow, we received the news about the victims of flooding in Erbil. The loss of lives and livelihoods is devastating." "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and those impacted by the flooding. During these trying times, the United States stands with the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," it added. At least twelve people have died and several have been injured after torrential rains caused severe flooding in Erbil. Women and children were among those killed after the heavy overnight swept through a number of residential areas in the Region's capital.

