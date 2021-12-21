The Ministry of Peshmerga participates in the search campaign for the missing people in the floods
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-21T17:44:06+0000
Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region revealed its participation in the search campaigns to find the two persons that went missing in the floods incident.
A statement by the ministry the Peshmerga forces sent a team of K9, which is a group of dogs trained to find bodies.
the statement hoped that the forces will lead to finding the victims as soon as possible.
The local authorities in Erbil had announced finding ten victims earlier, d confirmed that the search campaigns are still underway for a baby and a shepherd who went missing after the floods swept Erbil.