Erbil to confront a new wave of floods by evacuating some areas

Date: 2021-12-20T19:21:55+0000

Shafaq News/ Erbil Municipality expresses readiness to handle a new wave of rains and floods. In a statement, the Municipality said, "In addition to carrying out a campaign to clean the neighborhoods that have been subjected to floods and heavy rains, the police teams affiliated with the Erbil Municipality are on standby within all neighborhoods, alleys, and streets in the city of Erbil.” The Municipality assured people that the authorities would not allow the floods to make more damage. In this context, the Erbil police warn citizens whose areas may be exposed to floods to leave their properties to safer areas. Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "The police called on citizens who have fears of flooding in their areas to evacuate their homes." In turn, the Barzani Charitable Foundation has begun to transfer families threatened with floods to safe places. last Thursday, the city of Erbil was subjected to rains and floods which killed citizens, as well as losses estimated at about 21 billion Iraqi dinars. The Civil Defense teams in Erbil confirmed that they are still searching for a missing baby and a man after they went missing due to the floods that swept the city last week. Sarkot Karsh, spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Erbil, told Shafaq News Agency, "We finished searching Mam Zawa village, south of Erbil, today, with the help of 220 people, to find the bodies of the baby and the young shepherd, but we have not been able to find them." He confirmed that the Civil Defense teams are still searching the areas that the floods reached. Muhammad Shukri Muhammad Saeed, head of the Investment board in the Kurdistan Region, said that more than one billion and 300 million Iraqi dinars had been collected to receive financial aid from investors and charitable companies in the Region.

