Erbil finalizes preparations for November election campaigns

Erbil has completed all preparations for launching election campaigns in coordination with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference, Khoshnaw said the plan aims to ensure campaigns proceed “within the law and in a safe and organized manner,” noting that 17 new regulations have been issued to guide the process and address problems encountered in past elections.

He urged political parties, candidates, and their supporters to adhere strictly to the instructions, stressing that security forces and relevant institutions will prevent any disturbances during the campaign period, which will officially begin on October 3 and run until November 8.

Earlier today, the IHEC’s office in Duhok said it had completed preparations for the November 11 elections.