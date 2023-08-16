Erbil educational exhibition showcases diverse learning opportunities for students

Shafaq News/ An educational exhibition featuring a range of primary and elementary schools unfolded on Wednesday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The event, spanning two days, witnessed the participation of various educational institutions, offering students an extensive array of learning prospects.

The exhibition, a convergence of educational entities, provides a comprehensive platform for institutions to present their educational services.

Muhammad Ismail, a representative from one of the participating establishments, shared his perspective with Shafaq News agency, stating, "We are returning to this exhibition, where we present our academic offerings and opportunities to prospective students seeking to enroll in our institution."

Samer Ali, an attendee at the exhibition, emphasized its significance, stating, "The exhibition's importance is underscored by its ability to provide a diverse spectrum of educational pathways and leverage the grants extended by participating institutions. The presence of educational establishments offering instruction in various languages further enables students to make tailored choices based on their preferences."