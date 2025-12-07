Erbil denies Lajan’s Lanaz refinery land seized

Shafaq News – Erbil

Claims that the Lanaz refinery site in Lajan was seized are unfounded, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said on Sunday, asserting that the land was obtained legally.

Speaking at a press conference, Khoshnaw criticized political groups for circulating accounts that “contradict the official investigation,” noting that the refinery has already hired 70 local residents in response to community requests, with additional applications under review.

He said the unrest resulted in two deaths and four injuries, including a tanker driver from Kirkuk, a facility guard, and three additional individuals, one a local shepherd.

Earlier this week, tensions in Lajan intensified after disputes over land ownership and refinery operations triggered protests that rapidly deteriorated. The incident occurred in a sensitive zone east of Erbil, where security forces, energy facilities, and diverse communities overlap, raising concerns about regional stability.

Read more: Inside Lajan Night: Disinformation, energy security, and the fragile belt around Erbil