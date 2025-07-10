Erbil armed dispute resolved: KRG Interior Ministry confirms

Shafaq News – Erbil

The armed conflict that broke out earlier this week in Khabat district, west of Erbil, over farmland and water rights has been contained, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.

“With the swift intervention of relevant government and party officials, supported by internal security forces, the situation was brought under control,” the ministry stated, adding that legal measures are now underway to address the conflict—which resulted in casualties and property damage—and hold those responsible accountable.

The ministry urged residents to remain calm, refrain from spreading rumors or making unfounded accusations, and follow security instructions to help maintain order and stability.

“The security and stability of all areas in the Kurdistan Region is non-negotiable,” the statement stressed. “No individual or group will be permitted, under any pretext, to jeopardize this stability.” It reiterated that the Region remains among the safest in the area.

Earlier, Khurshid Herki, a prominent tribal figure, described the clashes as a “major crisis” and credited the swift response from the Region’s leadership for defusing the tension.