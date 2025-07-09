Crisis resolved: Herki tribe credits President Barzani for saving Khabat

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, Khurshid Herki, a prominent tribal figure in the Kurdistan Region, described clashes in the Khabat district of Erbil as a "major crisis," emphasizing that swift intervention by the region's Presidency helped defuse the situation.

Herki told Shafaq News Agency that the tribe turned to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to help prevent the dispute from escalating.

"President Barzani responded immediately, along with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and the issue was resolved," Herki affirmed.

“What happened was unexpected,” he added, “but the role of the President was decisive. We reached a solution and extend our deep gratitude to the leadership.”

Herki also noted that a special committee has been formed to address the conflict and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The armed clashes broke out in Khabat, between members of the Herki tribe and the Zeravani forces, a unit of the Peshmerga. The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a local dispute over agricultural land and a water channel, and resulted in casualties, according to security and medical sources.