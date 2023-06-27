Erbil Welcomes Influx of Tourists, with Numbers Expected to Reach 750,000 for Eid Celebrations

Shafaq News/ Erbil's Governor Omed Khoshnaw on Tuesday said that more than 100,000 tourists have arrived in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, from Iraq's Central and Southern governorates.
Meanwhile, Kurdistan's tourism commission said that approximately 750,000 tourists are expected to visit the region during the Eid al-Adha holidays.
Khoshnaw, speaking to Shafaq News Agency on the sidelines of his visit to the Sheeraweh checkpoint between Kirkuk and Erbil, stated, "100,000 tourists from Central and Southern Iraq have entered the city of Erbil from the 19th of this month to this day, to spend the Eid al-Adha holidays in the region's tourist cities."
He said that comprehensive preparations have been made to accommodate the influx of tourists to the region's restaurants, hotels, and tourist sites.
"All preparations have been completed to receive tourists in terms of restaurants, hotels, and tourist tents," Khoshnaw said.
The governor said that the number of tourists during the Eid holidays is expected to exceed 250,000.
The Kurdistan region's Tourism Board, according to an official statement, anticipated the arrival of nearly 750,000 visitors to the region's tourist spots during the Eid festivities, including 50,000 from neighboring Iran and Turkey.