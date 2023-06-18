Erbil Hosts Charity Art Exhibition Aimed at Environmental Awareness, Child Assistance

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, on Sunday hosted a charity art exhibition, casting a spotlight on the intersecting issues of environmental preservation and child aid.

The exhibition, organized by artist Mohammed Sherif, showcases 42 diverse-sized paintings, each aiming to encapsulate the environment in Kurdistan and the urgent need for its protection.

Sherif, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, expressed his deep concern about the endemic pollution in the region, which he believes requires immediate attention and action.

"This exhibition includes 42 different-sized paintings. I have tried to express, through these paintings, the environment in Kurdistan and to encourage its protection and more attention to it due to the high levels of pollution these days," Sherif explained.

The exhibition, Sherif said, aims not only to raise environmental consciousness but also to extend a helping hand to children in need.

The proceeds from the exhibition will be donated to assist the most vulnerable children, both in camps and within cities.

"Beyond raising awareness about environmental protection, the goal of this exhibition is to help sick children. The proceeds will be donated to the children most in need of assistance, whether in camps or within the cities," Sherif said.

The exhibition, which has attracted numerous artists and environmental enthusiasts, will run for three days, reported a correspondent for the Shafaq News Agency.