Erbil Governor urges residents to return to original areas for a “successful” population census

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Omed Khoshnaw, the Governor of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, urged residents to return to their original areas to support the success of Iraq's population census, highlighting its role in securing citizens' rights and “fair provincial representation.”

In a press conference, Khoshnaw said, "To ensure the success of the population census in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in Erbil, we urge citizens to remain at home on Wednesday and Thursday to welcome census takers and assist them as needed."

The governor called on Erbil residents to return to their original areas to support the census and ensure accurate statistics, explaining, "Today, we met with the Erbil Security Committee to discuss the implementation of decisions by the Kurdistan Ministry of Interior, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Planning, as well as to review the latest developments regarding the census in Iraq and the Region."

Khoshnaw further highlighted the census's significance for “political, legal, and developmental progress, as well as for fair representation in the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region Parliaments.”

On Saturday, the Statistic Directorate in Erbil announced the start of the first phase of Iraq's nationwide census, outlining its implementation in the Kurdistan Region. The first phase will continue until November 19, followed by the second phase from November 20-22. The third phase will extend into early December.

Approximately 10,000 personnel are involved in the census across Iraq. In Erbil, enumerators will cover 15 districts, 46 sub-districts, 150 villages, and over 537 neighborhoods. The second phase will finalize updated population statistics, while the third will collect responses to a 76-question census form.

Census Background

Iraq is set to conduct its first national census in over two decades, starting November 20, 2024. This comprehensive effort aims to provide accurate demographic data crucial for economic planning and effective policymaking. It will also be Iraq's first development-focused census in 37 years, with the last nationwide census conducted in 1987.

For the first time, digital tools such as tablets will be used for data collection, marking a significant modernization of the process. A two-day curfew on November 20 and 21 will ensure the census runs smoothly, with security forces deployed to protect personnel and equipment.

The census will include Iraqi citizens and non-citizens within the country's borders. Non-citizens will complete a modified questionnaire. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is partnering with Iraq to support this initiative, underscoring its importance for future planning and development.