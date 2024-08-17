Erbil Asayish issues warning on election campaigns, bans use of weapons

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Erbil Asayish Directorate warned political parties about taking “illegal” steps during their election campaigns.

In a statement, the directorate emphasized that “using weapons during the election campaign is strictly prohibited…Those found violating this rule will be prosecuted under the weapons law.”

In June, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The October vote is expected to elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).