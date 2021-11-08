Report

Endorsing KDP's initiative, PUK holds talks with Gorran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08T09:45:09+0000
Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) held talks with representatives of the Change (Gorran) Movement in the latter's headquarters in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent quoted a source in the PUK saying that the talks aim to bolster the position of the Kurds in Baghdad to protect the entitlements of the Kurdistan Region.

The source said, "there is an orientation inside the PUK to endorse the plan devised by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to form a delegation that includes all the Kurdish parties, including the losing ones, prior to heading to Baghdad."

The PUK will hold meetings with other parties in the upcoming few days.

The KDP, which secured 33 seats in the Iraqi parliamentary election, held last month a series of meetings with the Kurdish parties to discuss forming a Kurdish alliance to tackle the government negotiations as a unit.

