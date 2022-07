Shafaq News / The UAE president's diplomatic adviser, Dr Anwar Gargash, said on Sunday that Iraq's stability means stability to the whole region.

Gargash said in a tweet, “Iraq’s stability means stability to the region and a boost to its security”.

“We are looking forward to a prosperous and stable Iraq capable of solving its internal issues through dialogue and consensus in order to retain its vital role at the Arab and regional levels,” he added.