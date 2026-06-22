Egyptian firms seek bigger foothold in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

Egyptian companies are using the Summer Shopping Exhibition in Erbil to expand their footprint in the Kurdistan Region, featuring cotton textiles, food products, and handicrafts.

Shafaq News correspondent observed strong interest in the Egyptian pavilion, where Ahmed Mahmoud, a representative of one of the participating companies, said, “Growing demand for Egyptian products encouraged us to explore investment opportunities and establish long-term partnerships with local traders.”

Visitors praised the quality and prices of the goods on display. Sardar Karim, one of the visitors, said the Egyptian pavilion had become one of the exhibition's main attractions. “Egyptian products, especially cotton goods and food items, meet the required standards and are offered at reasonable prices.”

The annual Summer Exhibition opened in Erbil on June 20 with 125 local and Arab companies taking part. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Shafaq News that the exhibition will continue for 10 days and offer summer goods, processed and packaged foods, locally manufactured products, and handicrafts for direct sale.